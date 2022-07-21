Video shows moment Indian River County deputies take down hostage suspect

Newly released video shows the moment when an Indian River County deputy shot and killed a suspect after detectives say the man kidnapped two women, holding one of them hostage.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, standard procedure pending an investigation into a standoff or shooting.

The Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers called his deputies heroes.

The department released a video showing deputy bodycam, dashcam and chopper footage of the scene when the incident was taking place in June.

"Open the door with your hands up," said IRCSO deputies in the video. "Curtis, you are completely surrounded, you have multiple firearms pointed at you, there is no way out."

Deputies say Curtis Kimbrough, 42, kidnapped the 41-year-old and 33-year-old women, and led authorities in a multi-county car chase that went through Indian River County ending in a field Brevard County.

"The first thing I saw was a car just come flying down the road and then a few sheriffs behind him and they ended up going around here and went into the other yard over here," described a witness near the scene.

Then, the car got stuck in sand.

One woman was able to escape, but video shows the moment when deputies say Kimbrough took the other woman hostage, holding a gun to her head.

"He's out of the vehicle he's carrying somebody, he's using the person as a shield," said law enforcement in the video.

Kimbrough then starts walking with the woman into a wooded area.

Detectives say that's when an Indian River County deputy shot at the suspect, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

How many shots were fired and by how many deputies is unclear, but reports say Kimbrough had a long felony record dating back 22 years.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A month later, there's still no word on what prompted the hostage taking.

They didn't say how many deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, but they have since returned to work.

Scripps Only Content 2022