1 wounded, 2 in custody after shooting in Okeechobee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Deputies are investigating after a shooting injured one person Friday afternoon in Okeechobee County.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block Dewberry Gardens just before 1 p.m. Deputies say when they attempted to stop the car involved in the shooting, the driver fled the area and into King’s Mobile Home Park.

Three occupants got out of the car and ran away on foot.

Two of them were captured by K9s and officers on the ground, while the other broke the perimeter before deputies wholly secured it, according to Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

A “shelter in place” order was issued for about an hour before the "all clear" was given.

The person who was shot was flown to an area hospital.

