1 wounded, 3 in custody after shooting in Okeechobee County

Three people are in custody and one man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon in Okeechobee County.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Dewberry Gardens just before 1 p.m. Deputies say when they attempted to stop the car involved in the shooting, the driver fled the area and into King’s Mobile Home Park.

Three occupants then got out of the car and ran away on foot.

Two of them were captured by K9s and officers on the ground, while the other broke the perimeter before deputies wholly secured it, according to Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

The third person of interest was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. after his father arrived on scene and coaxed him out of a home in King’s Mobile Home Park.

A “shelter in place” order was issued for about an hour as deputies searched for the suspects before the "all clear" was given.

The person who was shot was flown to a nearby hospital.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2022