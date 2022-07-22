Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Loxahatchee horse farm, animal sanctuary in danger of shutting down
St. Lucie County Deputy faces felony battery charge after injuring inmate
New trash provider outlines plans for Port St. Lucie residents

Latest News

Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are shown on a call asking when they can...
Jan. 6 clip shows McConnell, Schumer on call with Defense secretary
Video shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the mob, hours after he pumped his first in the air to...
Sen. Hawley shown running from mob in Jan. 6 clip
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found