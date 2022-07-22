Beloved PR professional severely injured after car slams into Boca Raton home

A devastating crash in Boca Raton has turned into a rally point for loved ones helping with the repairs and their friend's recovery.

In South Florida, some say Gary Schweikhart is the Godfather of public relations— a man who has impacted so many others.

“He’s such a wonderful human being,” said longtime friend Jill Switzer. "Generous to a fault. He’d give you the shirt off of his back, the consummate professional. It’s heart breaking, because this man has given so much to this community and nobody deserves this."

On July 11 at 2:12 p.m., 70-year-old Schweikhart was working from home at his desk when a crash changed everything.

"This isn’t even a case of negligence, this is a case of gross negligence," said Schweikhart's attorney, Gary Lesser.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a driver identified as Jeffrey Klein, 67, was traveling at least twice the speed limit along Tavernier Drive and slammed into Schweikhart's home office.

Neighbors say the impact sounded like an explosion.

Schweikhart suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital for surgery.

"So, he was actually underneath the vehicle that drove through his house and they had to extricate him from underneath the car," said Lesser, managing partner of Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith Law Firm.

After spending a few days in ICU, Schweikhart is now recovering in rehab. However, he is still left unable to talk from the severity of his injuries.

"He’s got a plate in his face, because of a fractured mandible. He has a fracture of his orbital floor, that’s right below you’re eye," Lesser said. "He had to have tendon repair and he suffered lots and lots of terrible wounds."

Schweikhart is also without a home for at least the next eight months.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Home Depot were kind enough to help board up his home but it's still in need of repairs.

On August 28, those who know him best are hosting a benefit concert in his honor at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

"Avery Summers, a wonderful vocalist here in town, Broadway performer, and my husband, and myself, we want to do what we can to support him right now in his time of need," said Switzer.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. According to the crash report, investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

