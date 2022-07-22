Crews battling wildfire at St. Sebastian Buffer Preserve in Fellsmere

Crews are battling a wildfire at the Sebastian Buffer Preserve Friday afternoon, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.

Police said the fire is located west of I-95 and east of the power lines that run north and south through the buffer, approximately one mile east of the 13400 block of 111st Street.

State, county and park fire crews are at the scene fighting the fire that they say is approximately 60 acres.

No homes or structures are in danger, officials said.

