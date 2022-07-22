GOAT for kids! This place has an ice cream shop, pizzeria, and petting zoo

If you're looking for the greatest of all time (GOAT) for kids, go to Delray Beach! Although there are no strawberries for picking, there is still plenty of other things to do at The Girls Strawberry Patch.

"[It] looks like nothing but a strip mall when you pull up but when you walk through the building they have a whole 'garden' area with a petting zoo and other fun activities for kids," said WPTV's Stephanie Susskind. "They also have the best strawberry milkshakes around!"

You can relax in their lush garden setting or stroll the amazing grounds. There are swans, exotic birds, a petting zoo, and a variety of trees and foliage for you to enjoy. They offer a mining station where you can sift for gems and minerals, or spend a buck for a duck and race it in the duck derby.

There is an ice cream parlor for some delicious homemade ice cream or go next door and try their authentic New York Style pizza at Bambini's Garden Pizzeria open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Outside tables are available in the Garden. Be sure to take home some delicious homemade baked goods from Gramma's Bakery.

The Girls Strawberry Patch

14466 S.Military Trail

Delray Beach, FL 33484



