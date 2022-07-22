Have you seen Dwayne Gerard?

A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police said Dwayne Gerard, 37, was dropped off at Delray Medical Center on July 7, but the hospital has no record of him checking in and he has not been seen since.

Dwayne is 6 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dwayne Gerard is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7888.

