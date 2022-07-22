Advertisement

Holocaust survivor celebrates 102nd birthday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Family and friends helped a Boca Raton Holocaust survivor celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Lee Schenley was surrounded by loved ones at her home Thursday. They helped her celebrate with ice cream cake, flowers and ballons.

When she turned 100 in 2020, the pandemic got in the way of a big celebration, but this year's party was that much more special.

Schenley was born in Austria in 1920 and lived through some of the world's biggest events.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Loxahatchee horse farm, animal sanctuary in danger of shutting down
St. Lucie County Deputy faces felony battery charge after injuring inmate
New trash provider outlines plans for Port St. Lucie residents

Latest News

Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates a turnover and wears the turnover...
Hurricanes say goodbye to 'turnover chain'
Have you seen Dwayne Gerard?
Man severely injured after car slams into home
Creole English class to start this fall in Palm Beach County