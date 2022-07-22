Holocaust survivor celebrates 102nd birthday

Family and friends helped a Boca Raton Holocaust survivor celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Lee Schenley was surrounded by loved ones at her home Thursday. They helped her celebrate with ice cream cake, flowers and ballons.

When she turned 100 in 2020, the pandemic got in the way of a big celebration, but this year's party was that much more special.

Schenley was born in Austria in 1920 and lived through some of the world's biggest events.

