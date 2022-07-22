Missing diver found unresponsive off Riviera Beach Marina

A missing diver was found unresponsive off the Riviera Beach Marina Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the diver, a caucasian man, was located by a dive boat named Narcocis.

The diver was escorted to the marina and was unresponsive, the Coast Guard said.

Officials did not give any more details on the diver's condition.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

