Advertisement

Missing diver found unresponsive off Riviera Beach Marina

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A missing diver was found unresponsive off the Riviera Beach Marina Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the diver, a caucasian man, was located by a dive boat named Narcocis.

The diver was escorted to the marina and was unresponsive, the Coast Guard said.

Officials did not give any more details on the diver's condition.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Loxahatchee horse farm, animal sanctuary in danger of shutting down
St. Lucie County Deputy faces felony battery charge after injuring inmate
New trash provider outlines plans for Port St. Lucie residents

Latest News

Crews battling wildfire at St. Sebastian Buffer Preserve in Fellsmere
Florida school districts consider creating affordable housing for employees
1 wounded, 3 in custody after shooting in Okeechobee County
Margaritaville at Sea drops requirement for COVID-19 test for vaccinated guests