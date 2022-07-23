2 teens arrested after brazen car burglary in St. Lucie West

Two teenagers were arrested after a smash and grab in the parking lot of the LA Fitness in Saint Lucie West.

Investigators said one guy broke the window and pulled items out of the car.

Luckily, somebody was sitting in their car at the time filming all of it.

"It's very disrespectful, I ain't going to lie, that's very bad," one man said.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the person filming called 911 with a description of the car the two drove off in.

Investigators said the thieves eventually used a stolen credit card at a nearby Walgreens. They then hit the road heading south on I-95. They go on to say the two suspects got off at the Gatlin exit. That's where they were spotted and pulled over.

Investigators said inside the car they found a stolen backpack and a wallet, among other things.

Arrested were 19-year-old DeAndre Lodge of Coral Springs and 18-year-old Brian Louidor from Port St. Lucie.

Back at the LA Fitness Friday, folks are surprised the two were so brazen in broad daylight.

"That's insane. I've been coming here for years, and I never had a problem coming here," Willy Watkins said.

Joel Flores said he's nervous about the safety of others.

"Concerning for everyone's safety at this point. If it's in just broad daylight everyone is at risk now," he said.

Detectives later recovered additional stolen items in the vehicle which were from other car burglaries on the Treasure Coast and South Florida.

Lodge and Louidor were arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail for burglary and criminal mischief.

