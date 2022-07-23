Advertisement

Detectives investigating vehicle crash in Wellington

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a vehicle crash at the Village of Wellington.

The incident occurred Friday evening at Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of State Road 4.

According to PBSO, deputies arrived at the scene and found two occupants injured. One of them suffering from what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

It is not clear how the person was shot or their condition.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

