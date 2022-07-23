K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Excellent job to our FHP Orlando CIU team & K-9 Rico! This drug seizure was a total of 45 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of 1.5 million. We appreciate our K-9 Team’s hard work to get these dangerous drugs off our streets! #FHP #K9Team #GoodBoy pic.twitter.com/ShcXYFRpMl — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.