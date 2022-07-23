Advertisement

Man who shot at deputies fatally shot in North Lauderdale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A man who was shooting at deputies and grazed one deputy in the head has been fatally shot in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the 1700 block of S. State Road 7.

When deputies made contact with a man, he produced a firearm and fired at deputies, grazing one of the deputies in the head.

Deputies returned fire, striking the man.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The deputy who was struck was also hospitalized and is expected to recover.

BSO's Homicide Unit detectives, Crime Scene Unit investigators and Internal Affairs investigators responded to the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

