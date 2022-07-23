Advertisement

Protesters call for conclusion of investigation in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
About two dozen people rallied in front of the Riviera Beach police department on Saturday, calling for more information about the events leading up to the crash that killed D'Asia Monroe and her boyfriend DeShawn Knowles in March.

According to the police report, Sargent Tabitha Smith turned on her squad car's lights and attempted to pull over Monroe, who sped off and crashed a mile and a half later in front of the V.A. Center.

A Contact 5 investigation found that Riviera Beach twice cited Smith for violating Riviera Beach police's chase policy in other incidents.

At Saturday's rally, D'Asia's mother said the police investigation should have already been wrapped up and that dash cam video could tell if the crash resulted from a high-speed chase.

Riviera Beach police have not commented on the case and say they will not release the dash camera video until their investigation into the incident is complete.

