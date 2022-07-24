Advertisement

Dog that requires special care stolen from Palm Beach County pet store

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
This cute little Pekingese-Maltese mix puppy was stolen from a pet store near Lake Worth Beach on Saturday.

The female dog needs special care and may be in danger.

Stolen dog
Stolen dog

There is a reward offered for her safe return.

The woman pictured in the blue hat and purple top was seen on camera putting the dog under her shirt and leaving the store.

Wet Kisses is located on the southwest corner of Jog Road and Lantana Road.

Woman suspected of stealing dog
Woman suspected of stealing dog

