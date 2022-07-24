Advertisement

Firefighters continue to battle large fire near Fellsmere

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Firefighters are on day 3 of battling a fire burning near Fellsmere.

The blaze is estimated to have burned over 1,200 acres.

Crews are working to contain the fire at the power lines.

According to Fellsmere police, the current focus of their fire fighting efforts is where 113th Street intersects with power lines.

A steady wind from the east is expected throughout the day.

Indian River County Fire Rescue is assisting.

According to Florida Forest Service the fire is 95% contained and there is no threat or hazards to people or property.

