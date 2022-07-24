Missing and endangered man with Alzheimer's missing in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are looking to locate a missing and endangered man with Alzheimer's.

Jose Pirela, 81, was last seen before 11 a.m. Sunday at Palm Beach Outlets near the bus stop by Chase Bank.

It is possible he got on a Palm Tran bus.

Pirela is 5' 5" tall and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

