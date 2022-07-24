Advertisement

Missing and endangered man with Alzheimer's missing in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are looking to locate a missing and endangered man with Alzheimer's.

Jose Pirela, 81, was last seen before 11 a.m. Sunday at Palm Beach Outlets near the bus stop by Chase Bank.

It is possible he got on a Palm Tran bus.

Pirela is 5' 5" tall and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
17 Florida homeowner's insurance companies may face downgrades
2 teens arrested after brazen car burglary in St. Lucie West
Water main break causes sinkhole at Delray Beach golf club
Man who shot at deputies fatally shot in North Lauderdale

Latest News

Firefighters continue to battle large fire near Fellsmere
2 Miami men arrested in Florida Keys for kidnapping Key deer
Dog that requires special care stolen from Palm Beach County pet store
Black bear spotted roaming through Jupiter