2 bodies found in Martin County pond
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Deputies and detectives said Monday that two unidentified bodies have been found in a Martin County pond.
The pond is located at Indiantown Avenue and Warfield Boulevard near Indiantown, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
The cause of death has not been released.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
