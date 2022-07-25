Advertisement

2 bodies found in Martin County pond

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Deputies and detectives said Monday that two unidentified bodies have been found in a Martin County pond.

The pond is located at Indiantown Avenue and Warfield Boulevard near Indiantown, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The cause of death has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

