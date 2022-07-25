Advertisement

Boyfriend arrested after woman shot dead in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman is dead after an apparent domestic-related shooting in Fort Pierce early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to the incident in the 4500 block of Timber Ridge Lane at 3:15 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a woman lying in the driveway dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers determined the suspect was the victim's boyfriend, 26-year-old Robert Castro.

Police said Castro fled the scene immediately after the shooting but later turned himself into the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office several hours later.

Castro is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
2 Miami men arrested in Florida Keys for kidnapping Key deer
17 Florida homeowner's insurance companies may face downgrades
Man with Alzheimer's that went missing in West Palm Beach returns home safely
2 teens arrested after brazen car burglary in St. Lucie West

Latest News

Growing number of migrants risking lives to get to South Florida
2 bodies found in Martin County pond
Woman wanted for trying to use stolen credit cards at Mall at Wellington Green
Lamborghini SUV lands on roof of home, slides off, catches fire