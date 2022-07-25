Advertisement

Dozens of boaters protest plan to keep Stuart drawbridge down longer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Dozens of boaters gathered in Stuart on Monday to protest a new plan to keep the St. Lucie River railroad bridge down for 45 minutes every hour.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Florida, called for at least 70 boats to join Monday's protest in the water near the drawbridge and nearby Roosevelt Bridge.

The Coast Guard wants the bridge to remain down for 45 minutes every hour for trains to pass as Brightline moves into the Treasure Coast, leaving boaters only 15 minutes to pass.

The agency estimates that 70 boats will be able to go through the bridge in just 15 minutes.

However, Mast and Stuart Mayor Merritt Matheson want the bridge to remain open for equal time, 30 minutes for boats and 30 minutes for trains.

Matheson said the bridge being closed for long amounts of time risks public safety and that law enforcement and customs and border patrol keep their marine fleets on the west side of the bridge.

The mayor added that said many boaters also use the waterway to evacuate hurricanes heading for Florida's east coast.

As Brightline works to expand, Matheson said more and more trains will be traveling along the tracks. Several trains already use the tracks over the St. Lucie River for freight transportation.

Mast invited a Coast Guard colonel to see the drawbridge Monday.

The deadline for the public to submit comments on how long the railroad bridge should remain open ends on Monday. Residents who wish to submit public comment before Monday's deadline can do so here.

To date, there have been more than 1,300 submitted comments.

