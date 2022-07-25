Elections: More than a primary

The deadline to register for the August primary election is Monday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m.

To register online, click here. You will need your voter ID card or driver's license and your social security number.

Registration will also take place at the Supervisor of Elections Office located at 240 S Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Their offices close at 5 p.m.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link told WPTV the deadline also affects anyone wanting to change their party affiliation.

There are nearly 1 million active registered voters in Palm Beach County as of Monday, not too far off from the census's estimated population of about 1.5 million residents.

In Palm Beach County, there are 285,430 active registers voters in the Republican Party and 398,870 active registered voters in the Democratic Party, according to the Supervisor of Election's Office. Meanwhile there are about 286,000 active registered voters with no party affiliation.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that in order to vote in a contested partisan primary race, voters must be registered with that party.

Every voter will have at least one non-partisan race to vote on.

