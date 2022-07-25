Growing number of migrants risking lives to get to South Florida

The number of migrants risking their lives on the open ocean to get to South Florida is again on the increase.

From Haiti and from Cuba, more than 200 migrants have been apprehended by U.S. border officials in just the last week.

In one case, the Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat with more than 150 migrants near Boca Chita Key on July 21. Those on board were believed to be Haitian migrants.

And on July 22, 14 Cuban migrants were taken into custody in the Florida Keys.

"It's not good. It's not pretty," said Haitian immigrant Salusa Basquin.

Basquin said he sees himself on one of those boats, taking the treacherous trek on homemade boats or packed unto an unsafe vessel.

"I definitely do think if I was still there, not here teaching U.S. history, I would be one of those migrants. I would probably be one of the individuals on the boat trying to find a better life," Basquin said.

As rising violence takes its toll back in Haiti, Basquin said more and more people are taking that dangerous journey to the U.S. He said Haiti has become overrun with gangs wreaking havoc and state sponsored violence.

"We have violence, we have kidnappings, and we’re gonna see a whole lot more," Basquin said.

From October of 2021 to late June, Coast Guard crews interdicted more than 6,100 Haitian migrants. That’s more than four times the number of Haitians apprehended in 2021 and more than 14 times the amount from 2020

Also since October of 2021, the Coast Guard has interdicted more than 3,500 Cuban migrants. That’s also more than four times the number of Cubans apprehended in 2021 and more than 70 times the amount from 2020.

"These cases where they are taking their life in their hands and putting their lives at risk, I mean, it speaks for itself. They are fleeing true oppression," said immigration attorney Richard Hujber.

Hujber said the dangerous migrations will likely continue until the violence ends and the root of the problem is addressed.

"The borders are getting worse, that’s for sure," Hujber said. "You have a fear you’re going to be granted asylum, and that’s never going to change until we have some new laws put in."

Earlier this week, WPTV spoke to a Cuban-American writer. He said that political oppression in Cuba following public protests last year is what is fueling those leaving the island right now. But for many Cuban migrants, the journey ends right back where they started.

"Right now, the U.S. is sending back a lot of people, sending back to Cuba," said Carlos Martinez.

