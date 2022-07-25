Advertisement

Lamborghini SUV lands on roof of home, slides off, catches fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Lamborghini SUV landed on the roof a Fort Lauderdale house, slid off and burst into flames before the driver fled the scene, firefighters said.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Timothy Heiser told WSVN that the Lamborghini SUV crashed into another vehicle and "flew through the air about maybe 20 to 30 feet, landed on the roof of the house here, hit the tree, and fell to the ground and burst into flames."

Witness Clarence Middleton told WSVN he saw someone stuck inside the mangled SUV, so he helped pull the driver out. But the driver didn't wait for medical attention.

"He got up and he ran off with no shoes on, with just socks on," Middleton said.

A mangled and charred Lamborghini SUV is placed on the back of a flatbed truck to be hauled...
A mangled and charred Lamborghini SUV is placed on the back of a flatbed truck to be hauled away after landing on the roof of a Fort Lauderdale home, sliding off and catching fire.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and extinguished the flames.

Employees of Westway Towing, which was called to haul the vehicle away, took pictures of the aftermath.

The driver of the second vehicle walked away with only minor injuries, and nobody inside the home was injured.

Firefighters said the house had to be vacated because of the extent of damage caused by the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
2 Miami men arrested in Florida Keys for kidnapping Key deer
17 Florida homeowner's insurance companies may face downgrades
Man with Alzheimer's that went missing in West Palm Beach returns home safely
2 teens arrested after brazen car burglary in St. Lucie West

Latest News

Growing number of migrants risking lives to get to South Florida
2 bodies found in Martin County pond
Woman wanted for trying to use stolen credit cards at Mall at Wellington Green
Boyfriend arrested after woman shot dead in Fort Pierce