Lamborghini SUV lands on roof of home, slides off, catches fire

A Lamborghini SUV landed on the roof a Fort Lauderdale house, slid off and burst into flames before the driver fled the scene, firefighters said.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Timothy Heiser told WSVN that the Lamborghini SUV crashed into another vehicle and "flew through the air about maybe 20 to 30 feet, landed on the roof of the house here, hit the tree, and fell to the ground and burst into flames."

Witness Clarence Middleton told WSVN he saw someone stuck inside the mangled SUV, so he helped pull the driver out. But the driver didn't wait for medical attention.

"He got up and he ran off with no shoes on, with just socks on," Middleton said.

A mangled and charred Lamborghini SUV is placed on the back of a flatbed truck to be hauled away after landing on the roof of a Fort Lauderdale home, sliding off and catching fire.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and extinguished the flames.

Employees of Westway Towing, which was called to haul the vehicle away, took pictures of the aftermath.

The driver of the second vehicle walked away with only minor injuries, and nobody inside the home was injured.

Firefighters said the house had to be vacated because of the extent of damage caused by the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2022