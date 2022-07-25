Mahjcon coming to Boca Raton this fall

The organizers of Mahjcon said since the pandemic the game of Mah Jongg has grown by leaps and bounds as people found new ways to connect.

Debbie Barnett loves the game of Mah Jongg. She's written a book about it, she's the founder of an online school about it, and she even met her husband because of the game.

“Once you learn the game, it's an automatic addiction,” said Debbie Barnett – Organizer of Mahjcon.

And now, she and her friends are bringing the love of the game to Boca Raton in October.

“There happens to be a very large concentration of mahjong players in South Florida so we thought, what better place [to bring the convention],” Barnett said.

“We celebrate the game. Everybody's passion for playing the game,” said Barnett.

During COVID, Barnett said more and more people started playing. Especially online. And now, they are meeting up at the Marriott this fall.

Mah Jongg is a game originally from China filled with dice, dominos, and “house rules.”

“We do notice that a lot of the way people live their actual life is how they play Mahjongg,” laughed Dara Collins who will be a vendor at the convention.

For tickets, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022