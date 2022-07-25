Man found dead at Palm Beach County park

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Lake Worth Beach.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. at Buttonwood Park in the 5300 block of Lantana Road.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the shooting and found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

She said motive and suspect information was unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022