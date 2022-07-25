Advertisement

Man found dead at park near Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Lake Worth Beach.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at Buttonwood Park located in the 5300 block of Lantana Road.

PBSO said deputies responded to the shooting and found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are en route to the scene to investigate further.

Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
2 Miami men arrested in Florida Keys for kidnapping Key deer
17 Florida homeowner's insurance companies may face downgrades
Man with Alzheimer's that went missing in West Palm Beach returns home safely
Boaters protest potential changes to drawbridge's operating schedule

Latest News

Back-to-school tax-free holiday includes new items, bigger savings
Man found dead at park near Lake Worth Beach
Parkland school shooter's AR-15 rifle shown to his jurors
Woman, 70, feared unfair eviction over clerical error