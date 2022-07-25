Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
2 Miami men arrested in Florida Keys for kidnapping Key deer
2 teens arrested after brazen car burglary in St. Lucie West
Dog that requires special care stolen from Palm Beach County pet store
17 Florida homeowner's insurance companies may face downgrades

Latest News

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and...
Harbormaster on whale landing on boat
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year
The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat
The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh, July 12, 2022. The Justice Department is...
Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices