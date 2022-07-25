Stevie Nicks to conclude 2022 tour in West Palm Beach

Stevie Nicks will conclude the second leg of her 2022 tour with a stop in South Florida.

The 74-year-old singer and songwriter announced an additional 12 tour dates Monday, culminating with an Oct. 28 stop at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Her penultimate stop will be an Oct. 25 performance in Tampa.

The "Leather and Lace" and "Edge of Seventeen" singer is a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – both for her solo work and her career with Fleetwood Mac – who holds the record for most Grammy Award nominations without a win as a solo artist. Nicks won a Grammy for her work on Fleetwood Mac's 1978 "Rumours" album.

Tickets to the West Palm Beach show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022