Stevie Nicks to conclude 2022 tour in West Palm Beach

Singer-songwriter to perform Oct. 28 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Stevie Nicks will conclude the second leg of her 2022 tour with a stop in South Florida.

The 74-year-old singer and songwriter announced an additional 12 tour dates Monday, culminating with an Oct. 28 stop at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Her penultimate stop will be an Oct. 25 performance in Tampa.

The "Leather and Lace" and "Edge of Seventeen" singer is a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – both for her solo work and her career with Fleetwood Mac – who holds the record for most Grammy Award nominations without a win as a solo artist. Nicks won a Grammy for her work on Fleetwood Mac's 1978 "Rumours" album.

Tickets to the West Palm Beach show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

