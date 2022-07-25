Advertisement

Woman wanted for trying to use stolen credit cards at Mall at Wellington Green

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a woman who attempted to use stolen credit cards at a department store.

The incident happened on July 13 at the Mall at Wellington Green.

Deputies say the unidentified woman attempted to make two purchases, one for $2,300 and one for $618, with the victim’s stolen credit cards at Dillard’s.

Anyone who can identify this woman is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

