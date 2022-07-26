Car pulled from Martin County pond after 2 bodies located

Investigators have yet to release the names of two people who died after their vehicle apparently crashed into a pond in Martin County recently.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were found Monday morning in a waterway at the intersection of Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Indiantown Avenue.

Later in the day, Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives, with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Martin County Fire Rescue, were able to locate a car in the pond.

Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from the waterway on July 25, 2022.

The vehicle was located after using sonar equipment provided by FWC, the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday post on their Facebook page.

Once detectives were able to determine there was a vehicle in the pond, fire rescue personnel sent in their dive team and located the vehicle. They assisted a towing company in removing it from the pond.

Investigators said late Monday afternoon they do not suspect foul play in this case and believe the people died after the vehicle crashed into the water, possibly Saturday night.

"From what we saw, it looks like the vehicle ... maybe didn't make the curve on the road back there and ended up in the water," Martin County Sheriff's Office Major John Cummings said.

The sheriff's office said both occupants of the vehicle have been identified, and they are awaiting the notification of next of kin.

The cause of death for the victims has not been released.

The bodies have been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

