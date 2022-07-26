Advertisement

Car pulled from Martin County pond after 2 bodies located

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Investigators have yet to release the names of two people who died after their vehicle apparently crashed into a pond in Martin County recently.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were found Monday morning in a waterway at the intersection of Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Indiantown Avenue.

Later in the day, Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives, with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Martin County Fire Rescue, were able to locate a car in the pond.

Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from...
Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from the waterway on July 25, 2022.

The vehicle was located after using sonar equipment provided by FWC, the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday post on their Facebook page.

Once detectives were able to determine there was a vehicle in the pond, fire rescue personnel sent in their dive team and located the vehicle. They assisted a towing company in removing it from the pond.

Investigators said late Monday afternoon they do not suspect foul play in this case and believe the people died after the vehicle crashed into the water, possibly Saturday night.

Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from...
Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from the waterway on July 25, 2022.

"From what we saw, it looks like the vehicle ... maybe didn't make the curve on the road back there and ended up in the water," Martin County Sheriff's Office Major John Cummings said.

The sheriff's office said both occupants of the vehicle have been identified, and they are awaiting the notification of next of kin.

The cause of death for the victims has not been released.

The bodies have been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boaters protest potential changes to drawbridge’s operating schedule
2 bodies found in Martin County pond
Mahjcon coming to Boca Raton this fall
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks to conclude 2022 tour in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.'s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
Port of Palm Beach proposing tariff increase to keep up with inflation
Delray Beach says they have more art than Wynwood
Florida homeowner insurance crisis could worsen as more companies downgraded