Delray Beach says they have more art than Wynwood

Delray Beach is getting some attention as they promote their "More Art Than Wynwood."

"Many people don't know that Delray Beach has more art than Wynwood with a vibrant art community and events infused with art and live music, like Art Walk, Art Trail, and Art and Jazz. Downtown Delray is also a pet-friendly destination. All of our hotels in the downtown district are pet-friendly as well as most restaurants (some even have pet menus!)," said Suzanne Boyd Strategic, Marketing Manager of the Downtown Development Authority in Delray Beach.

ARTS WAREHOUSE

Arts Warehouse is an arts incubator space on Artist Alley in the Pineapple Grove District of Downtown Delray. The Delray Beach CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) rehabilitated the warehouse to provide studio space for artists to hold exhibitions, workshops and other special events. Colleen Thompson's Paint Your Pet Portrait workshop is just one of the offerings to the public.

DELRAY ART TRAIL

Walk, bike or ride along Delray's Art Trail to see all of the murals and art in Delray Beach. Property owner Josh Abrams recently commissioned two huge murals on the side of his building on 3rd Avenue right near the Arts Warehouse.

ART & JAZZ ON THE AVENUE

This is an event started in the late 80s by the DDA and downtown merchants to bring people to Atlantic Avenue and Downtown Delray to rediscover Downtown Delray, and enjoy the art and music scene and stay in Delray. The DDA brought it back recently (post-pandemic) to highlight the different areas and rediscover Downtown and all the great businesses we have in our Village by the Sea. The next Art & Jazz is this Wednesday, July 27 right on West Atlantic Ave west of Swinton. WEST Atlantic Ave will be closed for vehicle traffic. We'll have two stages of live music (headliners: reggae band The Resolvers and New Orleans style jazz band Bad Apples Brass Band), music in the street, plus – there will be a mural painted LIVE during the event, open house events, tons of local vendors and a classic car exhibition. It's all about art and live music for our locals! I will send video in a separate email of the Bad Apples Brass Band performing at our last Art & Jazz event.

FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK

This is a self-guided tour of our art galleries and studios on the first Friday of every month. We release a map of the participating galleries each month and art lovers go studio hopping while strolling and enjoying our art community. We have more than 40 art galleries and studios including the cultural centers in Downtown Delray.

PAINT YOUR PET

Want to learn how to pet your pet? Take a class with artist Colleen Thompson at the Arts Warehouse. All materials included cost $120.

How to take a good photo of your pet

PET DESTINATION

Delray is one of the most pet-friendly cities in all of South Florida. EVERY ONE of our Downtown Delray hotels is pet-friendly and most restaurants. Deck 84 and Over the Bridge Café have pet menus and we have NUMEROUS pet retail businesses like Salty Paws, which is a dog ice cream shop, bakery and retail, Claudia's Dog Grooming and Bakery and Salty Dog Grooming.



Scripps Only Content 2022