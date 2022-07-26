Insurance rating agency postpones announcement of downgrades

Anxious Florida homeowners who are worried about their insurance received a bit of a break Tuesday.

An expected announcement of potential companies in financial trouble has been put on hold.

The big secret over which insurance companies in Florida may be in financial trouble is apparently still a secret.

"The thing to remember is nobody knows the list of companies," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana. "We as agents don't have access to it."



Norberg is eager to learn which companies are on the list.

The rating company Demotech, which is based in Ohio, pulled back on announcing the approximately 20 companies in danger of a rating downgrade.

In a statement to WPTV and an email to carriers, they said they are "taking time to review the financial health of the companies."



"These are all admitted carriers, which means the policyholders shouldn't panic," Norberg said. "Because if their company gets downgraded and eventually goes out of business, they will have claim payment through the Florida insurance guarantee fund, so there is that backstop."

Any comfort from that may be lost among the 23,000 policyholders with Bankers Insurance Group based in St. Petersburg.

The company that had been in business for about 50 years has suddenly stopped its businesses in Florida, citing increasing litigation in the state and no way to remain profitable.

It's a spiraling marketplace that the governor and Republican-led lawmakers have yet to fix.

"There's absolutely a feeling that if we had one bad storm here in the state of Florida, it would destroy the market here," state Sen. Bobby Powell said. "It is nearly already destroyed because we've had a number of insurers leave the state of Florida."

