Man found dead after overnight shooting in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was fatally shot overnight in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South N Street just after midnight.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the victim dead.

A man's body was found after a shooting in the 1000 block of South N Street in Lake Worth Beach on July 26, 2022.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the shooting as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera the motive for the killing is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

