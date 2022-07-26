Advertisement

New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Lucie Public Schools and union leaders negotiated a new compensation schedule for the 2022-2023 school year.

Starting salaries for district teachers will increase from around $45,000 a year to $47,500.

The minimum pay for all support staff is also increasing to $15 per hour.

All employees are scheduled to receive a one-time bonus of $426.44 on August 12, which represents a take-home paycheck of $300.

Superintendent Jon R. Prince said, “We are pleased to be able to provide these salary increases for our employees during these difficult financial times. We are committed to recruiting and retaining the very best teachers for our students.”

The district said it is also doubling some salary increases in order to retain more experienced teachers.

Health insurance premiums for employees was also discussed and an agreement was reached. The board will contribute with an amount equal to 50% of the premium increase of the high deductible plan for all employees who carry school district insurance as well as making a one-time Health Savings Account Contribution of $750.

Education Association of St. Lucie Union President David Freeland stated, “Although there have been concerns with experienced teachers statewide, this agreement has attempted to address some of those concerns and ensure that all teachers receive a raise during these difficult times. We are pleased to be able to negotiate a minimum 4% raise for our Classified and Protech units.

