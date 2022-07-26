Owls picked to finish 4th in C-USA farewell campaign

Florida Atlantic was picked to finish fourth in its final season in Conference USA.

The Owls were picked just behind UTSA, UAB and Western Kentucky by a panel of media members Monday in the now 11-team league, which will play without divisions in 2022.

C-USA Predicted Order of Finish in 2022

Media Pick Team 2021 C-USA Record First UTSA 7-1 Second UAB 6-2 Third Western Kentucky 7-1 Fourth Florida Atlantic 3-5 Fifth North Texas 5-3 Sixth UTEP 4-4 Seventh Charlotte 3-5 Eighth Middle Tennessee 4-4 Ninth Louisiana Tech 2-6 10th Rice 3-5 11th Florida International 0-8

UTSA earned 14 first-place votes as the Roadrunners attempt to defend their C-USA crown.

UAB, which earned eight first-place votes, was picked to finish second and play for the C-USA title. A last-second loss to UTSA last season kept the Blazers from winning the West Division and earning a spot in the title game.

Western Kentucky was the East Division champion last season. Third-year FAU head coach Willie Taggart once played for and coached the Hilltoppers.

FAU started last season 5-3 but went winless in November to finish with a losing record and miss a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

The Owls, led by returning starting quarterback N'Kosi Perry, will host UAB and Western Kentucky this season. FAU lost both games – 31-14 at UAB and 52-17 at Western Kentucky – a season ago.

FAU announced earlier this year that it will join the American Athletic Conference for the 2023-24 academic year.

The top two teams in the regular-season standings will meet in the C-USA Championship game.

