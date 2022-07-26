Owls picked to finish 4th in C-USA farewell campaign
Florida Atlantic was picked to finish fourth in its final season in Conference USA.
The Owls were picked just behind UTSA, UAB and Western Kentucky by a panel of media members Monday in the now 11-team league, which will play without divisions in 2022.
C-USA Predicted Order of Finish in 2022
|Media Pick
|Team
|2021 C-USA Record
|First
|UTSA
|7-1
|Second
|UAB
|6-2
|Third
|Western Kentucky
|7-1
|Fourth
|Florida Atlantic
|3-5
|Fifth
|North Texas
|5-3
|Sixth
|UTEP
|4-4
|Seventh
|Charlotte
|3-5
|Eighth
|Middle Tennessee
|4-4
|Ninth
|Louisiana Tech
|2-6
|10th
|Rice
|3-5
|11th
|Florida International
|0-8
UTSA earned 14 first-place votes as the Roadrunners attempt to defend their C-USA crown.
UAB, which earned eight first-place votes, was picked to finish second and play for the C-USA title. A last-second loss to UTSA last season kept the Blazers from winning the West Division and earning a spot in the title game.
Western Kentucky was the East Division champion last season. Third-year FAU head coach Willie Taggart once played for and coached the Hilltoppers.
FAU started last season 5-3 but went winless in November to finish with a losing record and miss a bowl game for the first time since 2018.
The Owls, led by returning starting quarterback N'Kosi Perry, will host UAB and Western Kentucky this season. FAU lost both games – 31-14 at UAB and 52-17 at Western Kentucky – a season ago.
FAU announced earlier this year that it will join the American Athletic Conference for the 2023-24 academic year.
The top two teams in the regular-season standings will meet in the C-USA Championship game.
Scripps Only Content 2022