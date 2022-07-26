Port of Palm Beach proposing tariff increase to keep up with inflation

The Port of Palm Beach is an economic engine for Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas. They process more than $14 billion in commodities annually, according to the port.

The Director of Finance Michael Williams says inflation is hitting them hard, and they need to increase tariffs to keep up with the rising cost of labor and materials.

"For us there are real hard costs that have increased," Williams said. "And really when you look at a CPI increase of over 10% in the Miami urbanized area, which includes West Palm Beach, this increase of 5% really doesn't keep up with inflation."

The 5% increase would be the largest tariff increase the port has ever made, and for one local company they say it might be the last.

Glen Dias owns a local shipping company, Gulfstream Line. He says they've been running the business out of the port since 1973. They transport anything from food to materials from South Florida to the Bahamas.

"I've already been talking with a few customers telling them what's coming, and they're already talking about not coming back up here and staying down south," Dias said.

Williams says the money generated by the tariff increase would go towards maintaining infrastructure and increasing wages at the port. He says they are currently negotiating with port union staff.

"Some of the hard costs for us besides obviously maintenance and upkeep of the port facilities, our liability insurance is increasing, health benefits are increasing. And so, with this 5% this is how the port generates funds," Williams said.

According to the port's agenda, some of the labor rates could go up 25% or more.

Dias says if the tariff increase pushes his clients to go elsewhere, it could make it tough for him to maintain his labor and material costs.

"If they leave to go somewhere else, that's less revenue for my company to pay our bills, to pay our employees and to pay for equipment," Dias said.

The tariff increase would not impact all companies using the Port of Palm Beach. Many of the larger companies like Margaritaville at Sea are locked into contracts. Glen says because his company doesn't have a major shipping line, they aren't able to secure a contract. He says he hopes to take this up with county commissioners in August.

The Port of Palm Beach scheduled a public hearing for July 26, but the meeting was postponed.

