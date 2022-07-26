Seminoles slated to return to Sunrise in 2022

After a two-year absence, the Seminoles are headed back to Sunrise.

The Orange Bowl Basketball Classic announced Monday that Florida State will be among the four teams participating in the annual in-season tournament at the FLA Live Arena.

Florida State will take on St. John's, while Central Florida will face Missouri in the Dec. 17 doubleheader. Game times will be announced later this year.

This will be Florida State's first appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic since 2019. Last year's game between the Seminoles and UCF was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. Both games of the 2020 doubleheader were canceled because of the pandemic.

Florida State All-Time Results in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Year Opponent Score 1999 Massachusetts 60-69 2005 Nebraska 74-60 2012 Tulsa 82-63 2013 Massachusetts 60-55 2014 South Florida 75-62 2015 Florida Atlantic 64-59 2016 Manhattan 83-67 2017 Oklahoma State 70-71 2018 St. Louis 81-59 2019 South Florida 66-60

The Seminoles played in eight consecutive classics in Sunrise from 2012-19 and have made 11 overall appearances since 1999. They are 9-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, including a 66-60 win against South Florida in 2019.

UCF's game against Missouri will feature a familiar face to Florida State fans. Dennis Gates, a former assistant under FSU's Leonard Hamilton, is entering his first season as head coach at Missouri.

