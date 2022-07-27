Advertisement

Bodies found in Martin County pond identified by sheriff's office

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials in Martin County have released the names of the two people who were found Monday floating in a pond near Indiantown.

A sheriff's office news release said the man and woman have been identified as Vincent Vibert Thomas, 64, and 47-year-old Ongela Anetra Smith.

A car was pulled from the pond — located at the intersection of Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Indiantown Avenue — a few hours after the bodies were found in the waterway.

Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from...
Crews retrieve a car from a pond near Indiantown, Florida, after two bodies were pulled from the waterway on July 25, 2022.

The sheriff's office news release did not say where the victims were from or any other details about the incident.

However, Sheriff William Snyder is expected to speak to the media later in the day about the investigation.

Law enforcement said earlier this week that they do not suspect foul play in this case and believe the people died after the vehicle crashed into the water, possibly Saturday night.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested

Latest News

South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend's new lover killed
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at...
Jury rejects Acreage families' lawsuit against Pratt & Whitney
Mother who tossed newborn baby in dumpster pleads guilty
Jail guard describes how Parkland school shooter attacked him