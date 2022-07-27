Families of Martin County students who took racist photo to appeal punishments

The families of six Martin County students who officials said took a picture with a racial slur at Hidden Oaks Middle School back in May will go before the school board Wednesday to appeal the punishments given.

The May 16 photo that was heavily circulated on social media showed six students standing outside the Palm City school holding letters that spelled out a racial slur.

This blurred photograph shows students at Hidden Oaks Middle School holding letters spelling out a racist slur.

Martin County School District spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said the letters were created during a traditional art project that takes place every year where students create 3D letters depicting the first letter of their name.

DeShazo confirmed the students were given punishments for their participation in the photo. However, the identities of the students and type of punishments they received were never revealed due to student privacy laws.

During Wednesday's school board meeting, Hidden Oaks Middle School art teacher Melissa Nelson said she'll never assign this project to students again.

Hidden Oaks Middle School teacher Melissa Nelson addresses the Martin County School Board on July 27, 2022.

The photo prompted an increased law enforcement presence at Hidden Oaks Middle School after the image was shared on social media.

The school's assistant principal said Wednesday that one of the students involved received a threat within 24 hours of the photo being posted online.

After the investigation concluded, the six students issued an apology letter for their actions, saying they were deeply sorry and ashamed and take full responsibility for what they did.

"We were wrong and we made a big mistake when we spelled out that derogatory word," the students wrote in the letter. "We thought that word is much like other curse words, but it's not like other curse words. We now know there's nothing funny about it. We were not thinking how this terrible word has hurt so many people for so long."

