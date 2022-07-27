Jury rejects Acreage families' lawsuit against Pratt & Whitney

A federal jury rejected claims Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney was responsible for a cancer cluster in The Acreage more than a decade ago.

The verdict said that the aerospace giant did not release pollution or transport radioactive materials into the community from its facility located along Beeline Highway in western Palm Beach County.

While the jury found that Pratt & Whitney was not responsible for cancer that multiple residents experienced, the verdict said that the company "failed to exercise reasonable care in the use and disposal of radioactive materials" at the facility.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016, but the issue started well before in 2009 when several residents in the community reported brain and head tumors that were increasingly above expected rates.

The plaintiffs were parents and families from The Acreage who claimed that Pratt & Whitney was to blame for the cancer cluster.

Attorneys had said that the state failed to properly test for specific radioactive contamination, ignored concerns voiced by its own people and neglected to hold Pratt & Whitney accountable for not cleaning up years' worth of toxic contamination in the area.

Multiple brain tumor cases have been documented in The Acreage in previous years, leading to multiple lawsuits.

A Pratt & Whitney spokesperson released the following statement regarding the verdict:

"The jury's verdict confirms our conviction that Pratt & Whitney did not cause any contamination in the Acreage and did not cause any cancers in the cancer cluster."

