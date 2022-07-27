Advertisement

Jury rejects Acreage families' lawsuit against Pratt & Whitney

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at...
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal jury rejected claims Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney was responsible for a cancer cluster in The Acreage more than a decade ago.

The verdict said that the aerospace giant did not release pollution or transport radioactive materials into the community from its facility located along Beeline Highway in western Palm Beach County.

While the jury found that Pratt & Whitney was not responsible for cancer that multiple residents experienced, the verdict said that the company "failed to exercise reasonable care in the use and disposal of radioactive materials" at the facility.

READ THE VERDICT BELOW:

The lawsuit was filed in 2016, but the issue started well before in 2009 when several residents in the community reported brain and head tumors that were increasingly above expected rates.

The plaintiffs were parents and families from The Acreage who claimed that Pratt & Whitney was to blame for the cancer cluster.

Attorneys had said that the state failed to properly test for specific radioactive contamination, ignored concerns voiced by its own people and neglected to hold Pratt & Whitney accountable for not cleaning up years' worth of toxic contamination in the area.

Multiple brain tumor cases have been documented in The Acreage in previous years, leading to...
Multiple brain tumor cases have been documented in The Acreage in previous years, leading to multiple lawsuits.

A Pratt & Whitney spokesperson released the following statement regarding the verdict:

"The jury's verdict confirms our conviction that Pratt & Whitney did not cause any contamination in the Acreage and did not cause any cancers in the cancer cluster."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested

Latest News

South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend's new lover killed
Bodies found in Martin County pond identified by sheriff's office
Mother who tossed newborn baby in dumpster pleads guilty
Jail guard describes how Parkland school shooter attacked him