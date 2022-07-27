Jury upholds $4 verdict in new trial of loved one killed by deputy

A federal jury has ruled against a St. Lucie County family that had filed a wrongful death suit in a fatal deputy-involved shooting on the Treasure Coast.

Greg Hill was shot four times through his garage door by a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy after they responded to complaints of loud music coming from his home on Avenue Q in Fort Pierce back in 2014.

The deputy was found not liable criminally in Hill's death, and a jury in 2018 awarded Hill's family just $4. That verdict was tossed in 2020 by an appeals court, and a new trial was granted.

The jurors deliberated for 11 hours over the past two days.

“I still don’t see how they can’t see the lack of DNA, the lack of fingerprints on the gun found in his pocket, the fact that it was found in his pocket when he was immediately incapacitated,” said the family's attorney, John Phillips.

WPTV received the following statement from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday:

"We appreciate the jury's time and effort listening to and evaluating the evidence in this case and coming to the only reasonable conclusion that our deputy acted properly in the course and scope of his very difficult job. The loss of life is always a tragedy, but the split second decision made here was a direct response to the actions taken by Mr. Hill.



Each day law enforcement officers are forced to make difficult life or death decisions, which will determine whether they go home safely to their families after every shift. I'm glad the jury recognized that and hope this brings an end to this long and difficult case."

Sheriff Ken Mascara

The attorney for the Hill family plans to appeal the case.

