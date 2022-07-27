Advertisement

Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit hosts monthly beach cleanup

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit is hosting its monthly beach cleanup.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The cleanup happens on the first Tuesday of every month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. during free admissions day at the St. Lucie County Aquarium.

News headlines for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Volunteers meet in front of the aquarium to pick up beach supplies and then head to South Causeway Beach.

Following the cleanup, volunteers can enjoy the aquarium for free.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

St. Lucie County woman to represent USA in spearfishing world championship
Florida AG warns of uptick in moving scams during summer
South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend's new lover killed
Bodies found in Martin County pond identified by sheriff's office