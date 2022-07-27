Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit hosts monthly beach cleanup

The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit is hosting its monthly beach cleanup.

The cleanup happens on the first Tuesday of every month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. during free admissions day at the St. Lucie County Aquarium.

Volunteers meet in front of the aquarium to pick up beach supplies and then head to South Causeway Beach.

Following the cleanup, volunteers can enjoy the aquarium for free.

