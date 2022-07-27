Summer camps to compete at KidsFit Jamathon in West Palm

Kits Fit Jamathon will be at the South Florida Fairground Expo Center on Thursday.

Mr. Vibez the robot inspires kids to get up and dance

Digital Vibes teaching kids to move while having fun

"Tomorrow we're gonna have over 3500 youth from camps all over Palm Beach County, they're to come here, get fit, get fit with dance fitness and have lots of fun and just be inspired to live healthy lives," said Jana Hernandez who is a spokesperson for Digital Vibez.

"It's important because especially after COVID and everything you know, like there's so much just sitting and depression and things and just getting out and getting moving is just so healthy for kid's minds and their bodies," said Hernandez.

"We have childhood obesity that skyrocketing and we have this really cool way of tackling battling the epidemic of childhood obesity, and we do that through the art of dance, so that with the Jamathon, it's like a huge party because we have the lights, we have the robots, we have the DJ, we have all these things that makes it a concert vibes.=," said Wil Romelus who is the Executive Director of Digital Vibez.

Digital Vibez started hosting Jamathons in 2012 to motivate and inspire children to dance, stay fit, and live healthy lives.

Kids will have an opportunity to participate in the acclaimed dance contest with the winning program receiving $750 and second place receiving $150.

South Florida Fairgrounds

Thursday, July 28 from 9:30.a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

This event is open to all South Florida summer camps. They are encouraged to register to attend the KidsFit Jamathon here.

