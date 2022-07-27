Advertisement

U.S. 441, west of Boca Raton, reopens following suspicious backpack incident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A busy stretch of U.S. 441 west of Boca Raton has reopened Wednesday morning after it was shut down while authorities investigated a suspicious backpack on a bus.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said all lanes were closed for a 1/2-mile stretch between Sandalfoot Boulevard and Southwest 18th Street.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman said someone left a backpack on a Broward County transit bus and both PBSO's Bomb Squad and Arson Squad checked it out.

The agency tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that the backpack was deemed safe and all lanes of U.S. 441 have reopened.

