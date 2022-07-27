Advertisement

'The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare' coming to Halloween Horror Nights

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has created haunted houses inspired by movies, legends, television shows and now The Weeknd's 2020 album After Hours.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 2.

Guests will be taken into the world of the album, with characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and the short films and music videos that have accompanied it.

Select tracks from the album are being reimagined as a horror movie soundtrack for the maze.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness,” said Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

The Grammy-winning singer's addition marks the second original maze for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights season. The first was "Monsters: Legends Collide," which will feature Universal Pictures' horror icons The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, according to the theme park.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested

Latest News

Woman stole $2,600 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say
Woman rescued from vehicle in canal in Indian River County
Summer camps to compete at KidsFit Jamathon in West Palm
U.S. 441, west of Boca Raton, reopens following suspicious backpack incident