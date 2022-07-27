Advertisement

Woman rescued from vehicle in canal in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman was rescued from a vehicle that was overturned in an Indian River County canal with water on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a rollover crash that landed in a canal with water in the 6700 block of 57th Street on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle, suspended upside down by her seat belt.

While deputies worked to free her, her face became submerged in water.

A deputy was able to cut her seat belt and pull her face from the water.

Indian River County Fire Rescue firefighters assisted at the scene.

She was airlifted to Lawnwood Trauma Center in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

New pay agreement reached for St. Lucie Public Schools teachers, staff
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested

Latest News

'The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare' coming to Halloween Horror Nights
Woman stole $2,600 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say
Summer camps to compete at KidsFit Jamathon in West Palm
U.S. 441, west of Boca Raton, reopens following suspicious backpack incident