Woman stole $2,600 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say

Palm Beach County detectives are searching for a woman who authorities said stole a $2,600 puppy from a pet store.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said surveillance images showed a woman wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt, and black pants take the puppy from a viewing pen at Wet Kisses Pet Company, located at 6169 South Jog Road, around 4 p.m. on July 23.

Surveillance picture of puppy theft from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July 23, 2022.

The woman then put the black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix under her sweatshirt and left the store.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, the owner of Wet Kisses Pet Company said the woman came to the store and asked to look at a puppy. She then left several minutes later.

Employees later noticed the dog was gone.

A Pekingese-Maltese mix puppy stolen from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July 23, 2022.

The male puppy is valued at $2,600, needs special care, and may be in danger, according to the store's owner. The animal has a microchip but it does not have tracking abilities.

If you know who stole the puppy, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.

To the person who took a puppy from Wet kisses Pet Co, you were caught on camera and now you are #Wanted. Does anyone recognize this woman? pic.twitter.com/ooO4t9p8Bi — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 27, 2022

