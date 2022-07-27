Advertisement

Woman stole $2,600 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County detectives are searching for a woman who authorities said stole a $2,600 puppy from a pet store.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said surveillance images showed a woman wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt, and black pants take the puppy from a viewing pen at Wet Kisses Pet Company, located at 6169 South Jog Road, around 4 p.m. on July 23.

Surveillance picture of puppy theft from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July...
Surveillance picture of puppy theft from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July 23, 2022.

The woman then put the black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix under her sweatshirt and left the store.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, the owner of Wet Kisses Pet Company said the woman came to the store and asked to look at a puppy. She then left several minutes later.

Employees later noticed the dog was gone.

A Pekingese-Maltese mix puppy stolen from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July...
A Pekingese-Maltese mix puppy stolen from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July 23, 2022.

The male puppy is valued at $2,600, needs special care, and may be in danger, according to the store's owner. The animal has a microchip but it does not have tracking abilities.

If you know who stole the puppy, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.

