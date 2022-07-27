Woman stole $2,600 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say
Palm Beach County detectives are searching for a woman who authorities said stole a $2,600 puppy from a pet store.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said surveillance images showed a woman wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt, and black pants take the puppy from a viewing pen at Wet Kisses Pet Company, located at 6169 South Jog Road, around 4 p.m. on July 23.
The woman then put the black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix under her sweatshirt and left the store.
According to a sheriff's office incident report, the owner of Wet Kisses Pet Company said the woman came to the store and asked to look at a puppy. She then left several minutes later.
Employees later noticed the dog was gone.
The male puppy is valued at $2,600, needs special care, and may be in danger, according to the store's owner. The animal has a microchip but it does not have tracking abilities.
If you know who stole the puppy, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.
