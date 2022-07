Two people are injured after a car crashed into a house in western Boca Raton Thursday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred at approximately 5:35 p.m.

The two patients were transported from the scene. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

