2 suspects arrested in deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera announced Thursday that Jesse Klee, 30, and Jacqueline Herre, 26, face first-degree murder charges.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South N Street just after midnight Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a man dead at the scene.

Klee and Herre both live near Boca Raton in southern Palm Beach County and are being held without bond.

